The vision of Deendayal Upadhyay has motivated our government: Mr. Modi

On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a significant figure in the governing BJP, stating that his vision had motivated the administration to fight for the underprivileged.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, an RSS official, was the BJP’s president when he was assassinated in 1968 on a train in an alleged robbery attempt. He was one of the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later changed its name to the BJP.

The welfare drive of PM Modi’s administration is credited to Upadhyaya’s ‘antyodaya’ and ‘integral humanism’ visions.

‘On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji’s Punya Tithi, I honour him. We will never forget his contributions to social progress and helping the underprivileged. Inspire by his vision, we are working nonstop to make sure the marginalised and the disadvantaged reap the benefits of development’ Tweeted the prime minister.