Woman from California conceives two daughters within a span of five days

A Californian mother revealed that she had two daughters in the space of five days. Odalis and Antonio Martinez, of San Pablo, California, were thrilled to learn that they were expecting a baby girl in November 2020 following a terrible miscarriage. But to add to their joy, the 25-year-old discovered after her first scan that they were expecting two girls, who were created five days apart and within the same week.

The Daily Mail reports that the unique circumstance, known as ‘superfetation,’ takes place when a first pregnancy is followed by another one. Superfetation, which results in a second pregnancy, can happen days or weeks after the initial pregnancy.

Superfetation is the term used to describe the simultaneous occurrence of two pregnancies. Days or weeks after the first ovum (egg) is implanted in the womb, a second ovum (egg) is fertilised by sperm. Given that they may be delivered on the same day and during the same labour, babies born through superfetation are frequently thought of as twins, according to Healthline.

The mother who spoke to The Daily Mail UK, said, ‘They’re technically not even identical but everyone thinks that they are. They definitely look a lot alike. Sometimes me and my husband, well more my husband, get them mixed up with each other.’