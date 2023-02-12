After young man killed, villagers in Begusarai, Bihar, vandalised police station

In Begusarai, Bihar, a group of villagers threw stones at a police station on Saturday, two days after a young man was killed over a small argument.

A group of villagers stone-pelted a police car and other items at the police station in Begusarai’s Bhagwanpur and blocked the road leading to the police station, according to the news agency ANI.

Locals alerted other police stations to the disturbance at the police station, and they hurried to the scene to chase the villagers away.

The vandalism, according to police, was caused by the murder of a young man, whose body was brought to Bhagwanpur village two days prior to the disturbance at the police station.

Yogendra Kumar, the superintendent of police in Begusarai, reported that a murder case had just been filed. ‘Two people were sitting near a bonfire and one of them got into an argument with a passerby. The fight between the two escalated to such a point that the passerby shot the man.’

The SP claimed that the accused had been located and that a FIR had been filed against him for the teen’s murder. The SP was quoted by ANI as saying that orders have been issued to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The police officer continued, ‘The killing of the youth incensed the villagers, and there was commotion at the Bhagwanpur police station after the body was brought to the village.’

‘We got information that in Bhagwanpur police station, some cars were parked. Protesters were sitting in the block office. People came inside and broke the cars, they also vandalised the police station,’ said Kumar.

The villagers’ attack on the police station, according to Kumar, was instigated by some miscreants. ‘In a video footage, 2-3 boys have been identified. They will be arrested according to SHO orders,’ said the SP.