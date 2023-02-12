BJP chief criticises Mamata at Bengal rally: ‘TMC stands for terror, mafia, and corruption’

At a rally in Kolkata, BJP President JP Nadda attacked the Trinamool Congress, saying that the TMC represents terrorism, organised crime, and corruption.

JP Nadda is in Kolkata as part of efforts to bolster the BJP’s structure in West Bengal in advance of the panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader charged that the Bengali government had carried out the PM Awas Yojana with grave irregularities.

According to him, TMC rule has brought the state to a standstill. ‘The TMC stands for terror, mafia, and corruption. There is graft everywhere in Bengal. Whether it is SSC recruitment or any other types of hiring, jobs are up for sale,’ he said.

In response, the TMC declared that BJP leaders and their families were improperly receiving PMAY benefits in a press release.

‘Let us make this clear: Central funds are not the BJP’s personal money. It comes from the tax they collect from the states. The money they allocate us is a portion of that tax,’ the statement read.

‘Centre is on a mission to target and torture Bengal. PMAY fund freeze is a prime example of it. Centre owes Rs 1,968 crores to Bengal under various sectors. One year has passed since then, but we have only received a meagre amount out of the total due amount,’ it added.