CM Pinarayi promises Kerala’s youth the chance to ‘learn and earn.’

The option to work while learning has been promised to Kerala’s youth by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He claimed that students from the state were travelling to other nations for the chance to work and advance their vocational abilities.

‘These amenities will also be installed here. This included the implementation of initiatives like Young Innovators Program and Industry on Campus. The government would provide all assistance to individuals who take the initiative to turn innovative ideas into products and business enterprises inn an effort to inspire confidence in the state’s youth,’ the chief minister added.

He urged the youth to reject what he called misleading propaganda that Kerala is unfriendly to commerce. He was opening the Professional Students Summit at Angamaly, which was planned to give students the chance to network with professionals from many fields.

Pinarayi claimed that the administration was aware of the students’ uneasiness, which had been caused by untrue rumours that young people were fleeing Kerala and that the state was not conducive to doing business.

According to him, the government has created a new education programme with the intention of advancing the sectors of engineering, medicine, and science and technology.

He added that, internship opportunities will be made available to students in all professional programmes, just like they are for those studying medicine and law.

The chief minister emphasised the state’s most recent successes in the startup industry and ‘ease of doing business’ rankings.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu presided over the meeting and reaffirmed the government’s stated goal of turning the state into a knowledge economy. The government’s goal, according to her, is to bring the state’s educational institutions up to par with international standards.

‘Universities are opening translational research centres and incubators in an effort to support students’ creative ideas and make them useful to the knowledge industry. On this, more than Rs 1,000 crore is spent’ She spoke.