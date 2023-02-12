Know how to change name or spelling on Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Now UIDAI has informed that people who want to update or change the demographic details on their Aadhaar card can do so through the official UIDAI website. The registered mobile number should be linked with the Aadhaar card to access the update or correction facility online.

Check how to change or correct spelling error on Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’ using registered mobile number and the OTP.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Update Aadhaar online’ under ‘Service’ section.

Step 4: Select the ‘Edit name’ option on the page from the list and type the correct spelling.

Step 5: Preview the form and click on the submit button.

A sum of Rs 50 needs to be paid using debit/credit card or net banking which is non-refundable. Once the payment is made you will receive a service request number. You can track the request made using this number. The above process is similar for changes to be made in address, age, gender and date of birth in your Aadhaar card.