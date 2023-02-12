Know how to change your photo on Aadhaar Card

Mumbai: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre.

Also Read: Know how to apply for PAN Card for minors

The UIDAI has enabled Aadhaar cardholders to use its Aadhaar card photo update service by visiting their nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre. One has to download the Aadhaar enrollment Form and submit it to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment Centre.

Step By Step Guide to Change Photo On Your Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Or you can also simply paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 5: The Aadhaar executive present will confirm all the details via biometric verification.

Step 6: Next, the executive will click the new picture which will be updated in your Aadhaar card – Unique Identification number.

Step 6: You will be asked to pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 7: Aadhaar executive will give you an acknowledgment slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

Step 8: The details will be updated in 90 days.