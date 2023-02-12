KSRTC bus catches fire in Thrissur while on road

On Sunday, a moving KSRTC bus caught fire. At 11.10 a.m., the incident took place in Puzakkal, Thrissur.

The ultra-rapid bus left Nilambur on its way to Kottayam. Locals assisted in putting out the fire.

Bus originates in Nilambur Depo. Once the fire was discovered, the bus’s driver, Sajiv, stopped it and made an attempt to put it out using a fire extinguisher that was kept on board. The locals soon joined in as well.

In the interim, the Fire and Rescue officials were also informed. At the scene, two fire engine units arrived. To assure safety, the bus’s battery was taken out, and water was pumped inside. There were no casualties reported.