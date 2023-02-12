Sharad Pawar says, ‘Happy but Koshyari should have been replaced as Maharashtra Guv earlier’

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated on Sunday that although Maharashtra is relieved that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has resigned, the Centre should have made this decision much earlier.

He demanded an investigation to determine whether Koshyari had made any illegal decisions.

‘Maharashtra is relieved now. It is a very good decision, but it should have been taken much earlier. In its history, Maharashtra had never seen such a person in the governor’s post. I am content with the Union government’s decision,’ he told reporters in Nagpur.

Koshyari’s resignation has been accepted, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement released on Sunday.

Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, took over for Koshyari. ‘Whatever decisions Koshyari has taken which were against the country’s Constitution, should be probed,’ said Pawar.

When he gave Devendra Fadnavis the oath of office as chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar the oath of office as deputy chief minister early on November 23, 2019, ending the President’s rule in the state imposed after political parties failed to form a government after the Assembly elections, Koshyari, 80, was accused by the opposition of aiding the BJP.

The Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government, however, only held office for three days.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to go to the governor’s office to complain about the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.