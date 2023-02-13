Amit Shah criticised by CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks about Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks regarding the southern state. Amit Shah said to a crowd of onlookers during a visit to Karnataka on Saturday that ‘there is Kerala at your neighbourhood.’ Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan responded by asking Amit Shah to finish his thought and specify the danger he perceived in the southern state.

According to Pinarayi Vijayan, minorities in Kerala are not as concerned about their safety as they are in Karnataka. The chief minister of Kerala asserted that the Sangh Parivar had attacked minorities in Karnataka.

‘Everyone knows the situation in Kerala. Amit Shah should tell what is wrong here…minorities in Karnataka face widespread attacks whereas religious minorities are safe in Kerala,’ Pinarayi Vijayan said.

‘Our bordering areas in Karnataka, including Mangaluru, have witnessed many incidents of communal violence. A 150-year-old church in Chikmagalur was vandalised by the Sangh Parivar in the 2021 Christmas season. Christians and other minorities have been victim to attacks from Sangh Parivar in Karnataka,’ Vijayan said.