Google’s search engine warns against pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots

The head of Google’s search engine has issued a warning against the dangers of artificial intelligence in chatbots as the company attempts to compete with the popular AI ChatGPT. Senior Vice President of Google Prabhakar Raghavan was chatting with German publication Welt am Sonntag.

Raghavan stated that the current generation of artificial intelligence ‘may occasionally result in something we call hallucination.’

Raghavan wrote in comments that were translated into German, ‘This then manifests itself in such a way that a machine offers a persuasive but entirely made-up answer. Keeping this to a minimum was one of the essential duties,’ he continued.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google finds it challenging to compete. OpenAI has Microsoft’s backing with around USD 10 billion, ChatGPT has wowed users with in-depth and strikingly human-like responses to user quesries.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.