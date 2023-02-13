India lifts Covid-19 restrictions it had placed a month back on travellers coming from six countries

India on Monday reversed the Covid-19 restrictions it had imposed on visitors from six nations: China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, and Japan. The limits had been in effect for a month. For travellers arriving from these nations, the pre-boarding RT-PCR testing are no longer required. The choice was made in response to a worldwide drop of Covid-19 cases.

The requirement for travellers coming through or via the six countries to upload the ‘Air Suvidha’ form was also reinstated by the Center. The new rules went into force on Monday at 11 a.m. (Feb 13).

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, the secretary of civil aviation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, explained that the pre-departure Covid-19 testing requirement and the ‘Air Suvidha’ self-health declaration requirement for international arrivals from six countries would be altered.

However, random Covid-19 testing of two per cent of all travellers arriving in India will continue, irrespective of the country the passengers are coming from. The random tests, that were stopped in November, were brought back again from December 24 because of the Covid situation in China and neighbouring countries.