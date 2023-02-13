Mahzooz Draw: Indian, Nepalese expats win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 41 participants won the second prize of Dh1,000,000 in the 115th Super Saturday draws of Mahzooz. They matched four out of five winning numbers. They will take home Dh24,390 each. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.

Three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Demelash from Ethiopia, Gyan from Nepal and Sameer from India. 1,803 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. A total of 1847 participants take home Dh1,931,050 in total prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.