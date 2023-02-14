2020 SHO suicide case; CBI court issues warrant for Congress leader Krishna Poonia

A warrant was issued on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for the arrest of Congress MLA and former Olympian Krishna Poonia in relation to a suicide of a police officer who was found hanging at his official residence in May 2020.

Vishnudutt Bishnoi, who was in charge of the Rajgarh (Churu) police station in the Bikaner division at the time, is accused of being encouraged by Poonia to commit suicide.

The Churu Superintendent of Police (SHO) had written a suicide note in which he claimed he was unable to ‘bear the pressure created around him.’

The SHO complained that he was ‘being trapped in dirty politics at the local level’ in a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with his activist friend that had gone viral.

The CBI is investigating the case. Along with Poonia, the CBI questioned Ashok Gehlot, the former OSD of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister.