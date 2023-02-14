Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold price slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram today. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,920 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,644 per 10 gram, up Rs 147 or 0.26%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 281 at Rs 66,425 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,854.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $1,863.50.