How to enjoy a Valentine’s Day treat by combining different wines and chocolates

So, the clock is running out as it is Valentine’s Day! You had a luxurious date planned, but you’re suddenly second-guessing it—or, worse still, you haven’t arranged anything at all.

We’ve got you covered, so don’t worry! You might want to nix the usual dinner plans on Valentine’s Day in favour of an enjoyable activity with your crush. The delicious elegance of wine and chocolates, may we suggest? Your Valentine’s Day celebrations will stand out from the crowd when you pair the elegance of wine with the decadence of chocolates. The seduction of the traditional wine and chocolate combo is a delightful and enjoyable way to explore with your flavour profiles and spend quality time with your partner, whether you two are self-described seasoned experts or just interested beginners.

The strength of each should be matched when mixing wine with chocolate, which is one of the most crucial considerations. A robust, full-bodied wine, for instance, will go well with rich chocolates, whilst a lighter, fruitier wine might go better with lighter chocolates.

Finding a balance between the two is essential to prevent either from dominating the other. When combined properly, the nuanced and complex flavours of wine and chocolate can enrich your dining experiences. Fortunately, we are here to act as your cupid and lead you on this culinary adventure.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a popular choice for wine pairing because of its high cacao content. Wines with a robust body go well with its rich, strong flavour. Dark chocolate goes nicely with a robust red wine, like Cabernet Sauvignon. Dark chocolate’s bitterness and the sweetness of fortified wines like Port or Sherry can counteract each other to produce a rich and satisfying flavour profile.

If you’re feeling very daring, we’d advise turning up the heat with some hot dark chocolate and a full-bodied wine like Zinfandel. If the richness of nuts excites you, try a glass of buttery, rich Chardonnay to counteract the sharpness of the dark chocolate with hazelnuts.

Pick a crisp, dry rosé wine and dark chocolate with raspberry or cherry for a delicious, zesty flavour. Wine and chocolate both have fruity undertones that work well together to create a flavour profile that is energising. Caffeinated dark chocolates with Pinot Noir are a beautiful combination for coffee lovers.

White chocolate

It’s crucial to choose a wine with a similar level of sweetness and richness when combining white chocolate with wine. White chocolate pairs wonderfully with a light-bodied dessert wine, such as a late-harvest Riesling or Moscato. These wines’ fruitiness and inherent sweetness go well with white chocolate’s creamy texture. White chocolate goes well with either a Sauvignon Blanc or a Viognier to create a tart and refreshing flavour character.

Sparkling wines like Prosecco or Champagne with white chocolate make for a delicious combination of sweet and tart flavours. The sweet chocolate can combine well with the zesty Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier to provide a tart and revitalising flavour character. One falls to one’s knees when drinking white chocolate and Moscato d’Asti wine, which has overtones of peach or apricot. We suggest pairing Gewürztraminer with white chocolate because of its spiciness and entrancing, floral smells of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Milk chocolate

Compared to black and white chocolate, milk chocolate is a little more adaptable and goes well with a wider variety of wines. Milk chocolate pairs well with the caramel contours of a sweet, light-bodied Moscato with lychee, peach, lime, and orange zest. A rich and decadent match can be made by balancing the sweetness of the wine and chocolate.

A crisp, acidic Chenin Blanc wine’s vanilla flavours can be complemented with milk chocolate, which also helps the wine’s acidity to be balanced. For an opulent flavour, you can also try Merlot with nutty milk chocolates.

Milk chocolates with berries and full-bodied Shiraz or light-bodied Beaujolais make for a flirtatious, cool dizzy time. Reisling and Moscato are examples of sweet white wines that go nicely with milk chocolate’s sweetness. Milk chocolate that is creamy and smooth goes nicely with sparkling wines like Champagne or Prosecco. Milk chocolate goes well with a fruity, medium-to-light-bodied Pinot Noir because it can provide cherry notes, mild herb aromas, and undertones of cinnamon.

Use flavours that contrast and complement one another, play around with acidity and intensity, and, most importantly, don’t be hesitant to try new things. Be willing to learn about your date’s preferences, and be sure to include them in your next charcuterie board.

The easiest method to discover a wine and chocolate match that you enjoy is to experiment with different pairings and taste them all. What you learn about your relationship, your preferences, and yourself may surprise you. A happy Valentine’s Day to you all!