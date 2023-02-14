Maha Shivratri 2023: IRCTC announces ‘Jyotirlinga yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. IRCTC will operate ‘jyotirlinga yatra’ to 12 Shiva jyotirlinga temples in the country.

Jyotirlingas are temples where Shiva is believed to have appeared as a form of light. These temples represent Shiva’s absolute actuality, greatest might, and infinity.

12 Shiva jyotirlinga temples are the following:

1. Somnath Temple

2. ?Kashi Vishwanath

3. Mahakaleshwar

4. Mallikarjuna

5. Omkareshwar

6. Kedarnath

7. Bhimashankar

8. Baidyanath

9. Ramanathaswamy

10. Nageshvara

11. Trimbakeshwar

12. Grishneshwar

The 12-nights and 13-days tour will begin on March 08, 2023 from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Passengers can board and de-board at Tiruneoveli, Vurudunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Warangal, Vijaywada, Jolarpettai, Katpadi,Perambur, Nellore. The tour package will cover Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somanth, Triambakeshwar, Bhimshankar, Guruneshwar, Ayundh Nagnath, Parli Vaijinath, Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The tour package will cost Rs. 15, 350/- The timing of the train’s arrival and departure at various stations is tentative and depends on railway approval. Details information is available at irctcportal.in.