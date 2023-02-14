TVM – CBE KSRTC bus rams into lorry in Kochi; At least 10 injured

Kochi: A KSRTC bus rammed into the rear side of a lorry, which was parked on the roadside near Kalamassery Junction on Tuesday at around 3.30 am. As many as 10 persons were injured in the accident. The mishap happened when the KSRTC bus was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Coimbatore.

The lorry was parked on the roadside to change the tyre that got punctured during the trip. The bus rammed into the lorry when the lorry driver and his assistants were changing the tyre. The lorry driver and two others were severely injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital while the remaining 7 persons were admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College.