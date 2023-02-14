Valentine’s Day special: A decadent strawberry pudding loaded with love.

For your Valentine’s Day date, amaze your better half by infusing your love into this decadent and scrumptious strawberry pudding. If you are under pressure to prepare the ideal homemade dinner for your special day but don’t have much time, this simple dish can be your saviour.

Ingredients

½ cup milk

½ cup sugar

½ tbsp agar agar powder (you could also use gelatine or China grass)

1 bread slice

3-4 strawberries

Preparation

Remove the bread slice’s sides.

Bread should be ground in a mixer jar with milk, sugar, and agar agar powder.

Transfer this to a pan.

On a low flame, boil

Once it boils, immediately extinguish the flame.

Slice the strawberries thinly.

Place strawberry slices on the dish’s sides.

Fill it with the bread-milk concoction.

until the pudding sets, keep it in the refrigerator.

Turn the pudding onto a serving plate after it has set.

Serve the pudding by cutting it into pieces.