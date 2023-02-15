Actor assault case: Dileep petitions the SC to stop Manju Warrier from being reexamined

In the 2017 actor assault case, Dileep has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to the re-examination of witnesses, particularly his ex-wife Manju Warrier.

On Monday, the top court had requested that Dileep explain his position about the state’s request to re-examine witnesses.

The actor claims that, the prosecution is buying itself more time.

Dileep claims in his 24-page affidavit that the prosecution’s interrogation of Madhavan and Syamala Madhavan, the parents of his wife Kavya Madhavan, was done so as to prolong the trial.

On Friday, the matter will be heard once more by the Justice Dinesh Maheshwari-led Supreme Court panel.

Dileep claimed in his affidavit that the prosecution’s justifications for re-examining the witnesses were false.