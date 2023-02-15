Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has launched new smartwatch in the market. The wearable is named ‘Quantum’. The Fire-Boltt Quantum smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 2,999 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India. It comes in four different colour variants — Black, Green, Blue and Black and red.

Fire-Boltt’s new Quantum smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch (240×240 pixels) round HD display. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch, display dialled numbers, and save their favourite contacts. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It supports Bluetooth V 5.1 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 or above.

The smartwatch comes with several health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring, among others. It also offers several sports modes and over 50 watch faces. It packs a 350mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to seven days of normal usage and up to two days of usage with Bluetooth calling enabled. Other features of the watch include 128MB inbuilt storage, an HR sensor, Accelerometer, a music control, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, and a weather forecast.