India rises to the top spot in all three formats.

India took the top spot in the most recent ICC Test rankings on Wednesday, moving into the top spot across all three game forms.

India overcame Australia in the first Test by an innings and 132 runs, knocking the Pat Cummins-led squad off the top spot.

India, who were already the best ODI team last month after defeating New Zealand 3-0, had risen to the top rank in T20 matches.

India (115) leads Australia (111) by four rating points in the Test rankings, and a victory in the second Test, which begins on Friday, will not only maintain their leadership but also support their bid to advance to the second straight World Test Championship Final.

To advance to the final, India must win three of the four Border Gavaskar Trophy matches by scores of 3-1 or 3-0.

Following his eight-wicket performance against Australia at Nagpur, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to the second position in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who had been out for nearly five months with a knee injury, won player of the match. As a result, he has moved up to the 16th position.

