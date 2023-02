On Wednesday morning, the Godavari Express train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad derailed. In the area between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar, six coaches derailed.

However, there were no casualties or reported injuries.

According to reports, the derailment damaged the railway track, disrupting train operations.

According to officials, the passengers on the Godavari Express were transported to their destinations on the same train by removing the specific coaches.