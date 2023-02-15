UN report says Saif al-Adel, a known terrorist from Egypt is now the de-facto leader of terrorist group Al-Qaeda

According to a United Nations assessment based on information submitted by member nations, Saif al-Adel, a well-known terrorist from Egypt, is currently in charge of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. According to the source, Adel may currently be in Iran.

‘Member states’ predominant view is that Adel is now the de facto leader of al-Qaida, representing continuity for now. But his leadership cannot be declared because of al-Qaida’s sensitivity to Afghan Taliban concerns not to acknowledge the death of Zawahiri in Kabul and the fact of Adel’s presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ the report said.

The committee overseeing sanctions against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban under the United Nations Security Council prepared the report. Although the committee thinks that Adel is now in charge, there hasn’t been any announcement or declaration in this regard from the terror outfit.

Adel (62) was long considered to be a likely candidate to replace Ayman al-Jawahiri, the former leader of Al-Quaeda who was killed in US strike last year.