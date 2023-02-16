8 detained in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for torturing, sexually assaulting shelter home residents

In response to reports of sexual assault and torture against inmates staying at an unlicensed shelter home, police in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, arrested eight people. The owners of the shelter, B Jubin Baby and his wife C Mariya, were also arrested.

The district welfare officer and a woman resident of the shelter home’s Anbu Jothi Ashram both filed complaints with the police. These complaints included allegations of sexual assault, torture, illegal detention, and flagrant transgression of standards by those in charge of the shelter home.

According to a senior police official from Villupuram, the shelter home has been operating illegally since 2005, according to India Today. This has prompted inquiries about the government agencies’ lax oversight of the operations of such shelter homes.

The shelter home primarily housed people with mental illnesses, according to the police. When the officials went to the home as a result of the complaints, 142 prisoners were residing there.

They have been relocated from the Anbu Jothi Ashram and are undergoing medical examinations, according to officials. Inmates’ statements were also recorded.

When a man from the US arrived looking for his relative who had been admitted to the facility two years prior, the problem became apparent. He was informed by those in charge of the shelter home, though, that his relative had been transferred to another Bengaluru institution.

The man allegedly fled the facility with a few others even though the Bengaluru shelter home had records of admitting his relative, according to the police. After that, the man went to the Madras High Court, and on the court’s instruction, the officials examined the ashram.

There are more investigations in progress.