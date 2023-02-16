HC requests government to find a new VC for the university of technology

The State Government was ordered by the Kerala High Court to name a new vice chancellor for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Thursday. It said that Dr. Ciza Thomas was temporarily appointed by the Chancellor under exceptional circumstances.

The government may propose a fresh panel to select a new VC, the court further declared.

In taking into account the government’s petition objecting to Ciza Thomas’ appointment, the court made an observation. The government may move through with the procedures involved in appointing a permanent VC, the court added.

In November, the High Court dismissed the government’s petition challenging the Governor’s decision to appoint Dr. Ciza Thomas, the senior joint director of the Department of Technical Education, as the vice chancellor of the tech varsity. The Governor serves as the Chancellor of state universities.

The court dismissed the petition after finding that the chancellor’s actions were proper.

The government’s VC nominees lacked the necessary qualifications. The court ruled that failing to name more candidates as VCs cannot be viewed as improper. The court further ordered the appointment of a permanent VC within two to three months. Following the Supreme Court’s disqualification of the previous VC, Dr. M. S. Rajashree, Ciza Thomas was named as her replacement.