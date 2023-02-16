PIL for the designation of Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument may be heard by the SC.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided to set a PIL filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for hearing in order to direct the Centre to designate the Ram Sethu as a national historic site.

The arguments made by the BJP leader that no decision has yet been made on the matter and that the PIL should therefore be assigned for hearing right away were noted by a bench made up of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The CJI stated, ‘We will list it after the Constitution bench matters are resolved.’

A five-judge constitution panel led by the Chief Justice of India is investigating a number of issues, including the dispute between Delhi and the Center over control of services in the capital.

Earlier on January 19, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Center was investigating the possibility of designating the Ram Sethu as a National Historic Monument.

In addition to allowing Swamy the freedom to reapply if he is dissatisfied, the court also dismissed his interim application on the matter after asking the Centre to make a decision on the matter.