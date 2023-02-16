Prithvi Shaw’s car allegedly attacked by woman: Arrested

The person accused of attacking Prithvi Shaw’s vehicle, Sapna Gill, was arrested by Oshiwada Police on February 16th. On February 15, Sapna Gill and her friends got into a fight over a selfie with Prithvi Shaw in a late-night incident before things got worse.

The group was asked to leave a hotel where Prithvi Shaw was dining with a friend after Prithvi Shaw forbade them from taking selfies there.

Notably, the woman claimed that Prithvi Shaw and his companions had assaulted her physically outside the five-star hotel in Mumbai.

On Friday, Sapna Gill will be presented in court; additional arrests are anticipated in this case. However, the accused party has not filed a cross FIR.