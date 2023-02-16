Woman sues Omegle which randomly paired her with a paedophile who forced her to become a digital sex slave

A teenage woman is suing the internet chat service Omegle after being forced to engage in virtual sex slavery by a paedophile after being matched with him at random ten long, trauma-filled years ago. The woman, who the BBC identified as Alice, said that even though she has moved on with her life and is now 21 and in a committed relationship, the scars left by the violence she endured still exist.

At a sleepover with her pals, Alice had her first Omegle experience. The app was evolving at the time into a wild area of the internet.

She logged on alone after her sleepover, at which point she was matched with the Canadian child molester Ryan Fordyce.

Alice started talking to Fordyce as he helped her feel better while she struggled with early adolescent worries. During their first video chat, he persuaded her to share her personal message details.

Alice told that she was only 11, but he wanted her to look as young as she could.

Alice is going after Omegle to fight a case, and this would be the first tech case where a platform is put on trial for the way it is built.

The legal team for the platform argued in court that the website is not to be blamed for what happened to Alice and other girls, and denied that it is a haven for predators.

The case is still on, Alice’s legal team said that she wants Omegle to close down.