Actor assault case: major set back for Dileep in SC

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India declared that it will not get involved in the 2017 actor assault case’s witness cross-examination.

While taking into account a plea regarding the trial of Malayalam cinema star Dileep in connection with the case, the supreme court has ordered the prosecution to continue with the witness examination.

The Kerala government had notified the SC on Thursday that it would be essential to prove Dileep’s involvement in the case by re-examining witnesses, including Malayalam star Manju Warrier.

In the Supreme Court, Dileep had submitted an affidavit opposing the cross-examination of witnesses.

The prosecution was also urged by the court to make a decision regarding the time extension.

The court will decide whether to continue the trial on March 24.

‘Let it arrive after 30 days so that we may determine whether the witness is pertinent or not. Throughout a three-year period, there have been 4 extensions’ The judge stated.

Senior Attorney Mukul Rohatgi criticised the prosecution for wanting a different judge in the meantime.

‘Look at how they are acting; they wanted a different judge. A post office is not The Judge!,’ stated Rohatgi.

Dileep claimed in his affidavit that the prosecution’s justifications for re-examining the witnesses were false. According to the actor, the prosecution is buying itself more time. The prosecution said that the actor’s accusations lacked any foundation.

Dileep claims in his 24-page affidavit that the prosecution’s decision to interrogate his wife Kavya Madhavan’s parents, Madhavan and Syamala, was done in order to prolong the case.