Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower for fourth day in a row in the Kerala market. The price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 160 per 8 gram today. In the last four days, the precious metal suffered a loss of Rs 640 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,440 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,975 per 10 gram. In international market, price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,832.42 per ounce. Gold price has fallen 1.7% this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,841.00. Among other precious metals, silver lost 0.6% to $21.48 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $916.66 and palladium shed 0.6% to $1,501.09.