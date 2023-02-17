Cyclone kills 8 people in New Zealand

Eight people have died as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand as of Friday, according to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who also issued a warning that more deaths are likely as rescue workers reach out to more isolated communities.

The cyclone cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges, and livestock as it travelled down the east coast of New Zealand on Sunday. It also inundated homes, leaving people stranded on rooftops.

‘We must prepare for the possibility that this will result in more fatalities across the nation. We won’t know the full extent of that until later,’ Hipkins remarked.

As of Friday afternoon, the police had records of just over 4,500 people who had lost contact with friends or family since the cyclone. According to police, the majority of them merely lack access to communication networks.