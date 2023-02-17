Environmentalists adhere themselves to the red carpet at the Berlinale

At the Thursday opening of the Berlin International Film Festival, a man and a woman stayed glued to the red carpet to urge the German government and people to do more to combat climate change.

Following the arrival of movie stars at the Berlinale Palast for the festival’s opening ceremony, which featured a video address from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the world premiere of ‘She Came To Me,’ directed by American director Rebecca Miller, the two activists glued themselves to the carpet.

The protest’s organisers, the Last Generation group, claimed that the current government and society are the only ones left with a chance to stop the world from descending into a climate hell with billions of deaths.

‘It’s important to promote sustainability on a small scale, as the Berlinale does, but it won’t be enough to save us. We need to change course immediately,’ One of the activists, Raphael Voellmy, said in a statement.