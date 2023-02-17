George Soros cannot predict India’s election results: Congressman Jairam Ramesh

The Congress stated on Friday that the grand old party and other opposition parties are solely responsible for determining whether the Adani problem sparks a democratic resurgence in the nation and has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

After Soros stated that the instability engulfing Gautam Adani’s corporate enterprise may pave the way for a democratic resurgence in the nation, the party made some statements.

‘The Congress, Opposition parties, and our democratic process will determine if the ‘PM-linked Adani scandal’ ignites a democratic resurgence in India. George Soros has nothing to do with it’ Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, stated on Twitter.

He added, ‘Our Nehruvian history assures that individuals like Soros cannot influence our electoral outcomes.’

Nonetheless, the BJP has criticised Soros, alleging that the investor has insulted both India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The claims made against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research have been the subject of a JPC investigation that the Legislature has demanded.

The Adani Group has denied the accusations, calling them unfounded.