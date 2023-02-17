Huge setback for Thackeray side: Shinde group gets party name, symbol

Mumbai: Nearly eight months after his coup in Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde’s claim on the party’s name and bow-and-arrow symbol has been cleared by the Election Commission in a huge setback for former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the commission said Shinde, who became Chief Minister after the revolt, was supported by MLAs with 76% of the party’s winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

It allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol allotted last year. ‘I thank the Election Commission. The majority counts in democracy. This is the victory of [Shiv Sena founder] Balasaheb [Thackeray]’s legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena’, Shinde said. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP from Thackeray’s team, said, ‘Such a decision was expected. We don’t have faith in the Election Commission’. Sources said the former Chief Minister’s camp will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Following his rebellion in June, when he walked away with most lawmakers of the party with the help of the BJP, setting off the eventual ouster of Uddhav Thackeray’s state government, the two sides have been fighting for the party’s identity. Later, the Election Commission froze the bow-and-arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and allotted the ‘two swords and shield’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction and the ‘flaming torch’ symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray requested the Delhi High Court to overrule the Election Commission. However, the plea was dismissed by the court. Last month, the factions led by Shinde and Thackeray filed their written statements in support of their claims over the party’s name and symbol with the poll body.