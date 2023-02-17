Know the longest and shortest train routes in India

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is one of the largest public transporters in the world. It ranks fourth in the world in terms of network.

The shortest train route in India is between Nagpur to Ajni. The distance between Nagpur to Ajni is just 3 km. According to the travel portal Ixigo, the journey between Nagpur and Ajni is completed in just 9 minutes. The fare to cover this distance is Rs 60 for the general class and Rs 175 for the sleeper class.

The longest-distance train in India is Vivek Express. This train was announced on the occasion of the 150th birthday of Swami Vivekananda. This train operates between Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Vivek Express covers a total distance of 4286 km. This train takes more than 80 hours to complete this journey. During this journey, this train stops at 57 stations and passes through a total of 9 states. This route is not only the longest in India but in the entire subcontinent. It is also the 24th largest in the world.