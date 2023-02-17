Raj Kapoor’s iconic Chembur bungalow has been acquired by the Godrej Properties

The Godrej Properties has purchased the famous Raj Kapoor home in Chembur. Until his passing in 1988, Kapoor, who is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s finest showmen, used to live there. His late wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, remained here till her passing in 2018. Four years ago, Godrej Properties had purchased the renowned RK Studios and now his house too.

The Raj Kapoor home, according to reports, would now be developed as a high-end residential building, similar to the high-end mixed-use Godrej RKS, which is anticipated to be completed this year.

The RK Studios was taken over by Godrej Properties in May 2019, and the Raj Kapoor bungalow is located on the Deonar Farm Road, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), in Chembur, a north-eastern Mumbai suburb.

‘We are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity and pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur,’ said Godrej Properties Ltd. Managing Director & CEO Gaurav Pandey on the latest acquisition.