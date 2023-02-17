Tecno launches Pop 7 Pro in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno launched its new smartphone named ‘ Tecno Pop 7 Pro’ in India. Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two storage configurations – 4GB RAM +64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 6,799, and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage for Rs. 7,299. The smartphone by Tecno is offered in two colour options – Endless Balck and Uyuni Blue.

The dual nano 4G SIM-supported handset runs Android 12 based HiOS 11.0 and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display (1612×720) with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device comes with 12-megapixel dual AI camera with dual flashlight in the back and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with dual micro slit flashlightat the front. It packs a Li-Polymer ion 5000mAh battery with an in-the-box 10W Type C adaptor. The phone also supports WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.