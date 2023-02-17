US attempts to lure India away from Russia by displaying F-35s and bombers

This week, the US brought the F-35, its most advanced fighter jet, along with F-16s, Super Hornets, and B-1B bombers to India for the first time in an effort to lure New Delhi away from Russia, its longtime military supplier.

India, which is frantically trying to update its largely Soviet-era fighter jet fleet in order to increase its air power, is worried about Russian supply disruptions brought on by the conflict in Ukraine and is under pressure from the West to sever ties with Moscow.

The largest American delegation in the 27-year history of the Aero India show in Bengaluru, which ends on Friday, highlights the expanding strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Russia, who has been India’s top weapons supplier since the days of the Soviet Union, had a minimal presence in contrast. State-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport shared a booth with Almaz-Antey, United Aircraft, and tanks, trucks, radars, and aeroplanes in miniature.