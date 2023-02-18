11 places in Kochi are listed as high-security areas by the Center.

A list of high-security areas in six states, including Kerala, and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the Official Secrets Act will be in effect has been made public by the Central Home Ministry.

The Southern Naval Command and Cochin Shipyard are two of the sites in Kerala featured on the list, which are both in Kochi.

In the high-security zones, which are mostly made up of organisations that fall under or are associated with the Union Ministry of Defence, extremely strict surveillance and security measures will be put into place. The general public would be subject to tight limitations in these areas with the application of the Official Secrets Act.

The Central Home Ministry’s formal statement announcing the list includes a warning that disclosing information about the locations designated as high-security zones will benefit India’s adversaries. The list also covers high-security areas in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, in addition to Kerala and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The high-security zones in Kochi are:

Cochin Shipyard

Container Freight Station

Naval Jetty

Ro-Ro Jetty

Kochi Naval Base

Cochin Port Trust land

Cochin Port Trust Quarters

Port Trust Kendriya Vidyalaya

Oil Tank of Konkan Storage Systems

Kundannoor Highway and Walkway

Naval Airport