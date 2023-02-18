Accept the loss of the ‘bow and arrow’ and adopt a new symbol: Sharad Pawar to Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), requested that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ‘accept and take a new party emblem’ after the Election Commission (EC) decided to give the Eknath Shinde faction the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘bow and arrow.’

Pawar said, the EC’s decision would not have a significant influence, and people would embrace the new symbol.

‘It’s the Election Commission’s decision,’ the NCP leader remarked. There can never be a discussion after a choice has been taken. Embrace it and adopt a new symbol. Because people will embrace the [new symbol], there won’t be any significant effects from the loss of the previous symbol.

Pawar predicted that voters will accept the new sign for the Uddhav Thackeray in the same way they did for the Congress, which had to modify its electoral symbol many years earlier.

‘I recall that Indira Gandhi also had to deal with this issue. The symbol for Congress used to be ‘two bullocks with a yoke.’ Later, they lost it and replaced it with the word ‘hand,’ which was well received by the public. People would also welcome the new emblem for the Uddhav Thackeray faction’ The seasoned politician commented.