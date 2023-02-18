EC’s judgement was out of fear and revenge against Shiv Sena : Raut

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday for its decision to recognise the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the legitimate Shiv Sena and referred to it as a form of political violence intended to destroy the party.

Also, he stated that the poll watchdog’s definition of a political party should be requested by all political parties.

The EC on Friday gave the organisation led by CM Shinde the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its election emblem, ‘bow and arrow,’ dealing a severe blow to Thackeray.

The Thackeray family has never before lost control of the party that Bal Thackeray created in 1966 on the foundation of justice.

In an interview with reporters in Kankavli, in the Sindhudurg region of Maharashtra, Raut claimed that the EC order was a form of political violence intended to destroy the Shiv Sena.

He referred to the Shiv Sena as a party that has been around for more than 50 years and whose MLAs and MPs have occasionally defected as a result of pressure.

The leader of the Sena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, added that the EC’s judgement was against the law, the Constitution, and the desire of the people.

He dared the government to hold new elections and request a vote from the populace to determine who should control the Shiv Sena.