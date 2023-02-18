Twitter to charge users for two-factor authentication account security

Only paid members will be able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) technique to secure their accounts, Twitter announced on Friday.

Two-factor authentication, designed to increase account security, necessitates the usage of a second authentication method in addition to a password by the account holder. Twitter supports 2FA with a security key, an authentication app, and text messages.

According to a blog post on Wednesday that the business’s tweet linked to, the company thinks ‘bad actors’ are abusing phone-number-based 2FA.

In response to a user tweet that the company was changing policy ‘because Telcos Using Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS’ and that the company was losing $60 million a year on scam SMS,’ Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted.

The blue checkmark, which was previously only available to verified accounts of public figures like journalists, legislators, and other well-known people, is now available to anyone willing to pay.

Twitter announced last month that the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription for Android users will be the same as that for iOS users: $11 per month.