Uddhav Thackeray called a party meeting as the Shinde camp claimed the Shiv Sena name and symbol

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with his party’s MPs and MLAs at Matoshree on Saturday afternoon, one day after the Election Commission (EC) assigned Shiv Sena’s name and election symbol to the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the EC decision on Friday, Thackeray addressed a press conference and referred to the decision as a ‘murder of democracy in India.’ Uddhav further stated that he would appeal the EC’s judgement to the Supreme Court.

Uddhav Thackeray made fun of the BJP by claiming that the saffron party is aware that the name of the prime minister ‘doesn’t work in Maharashtra, therefore they have to put Balasaheb’s mask on their face for their own gain.’

He continued, but in the end, ‘a mask is a mask’.