Youngest organ donor in the nation, a kid from Kerala donates a portion of her liver to her father.

Devananda overcame legal challenges to give her father a piece of her liver. According to administrators of the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, where the procedure was carried out, Devananda, 17, has now passed all previous record holders for becoming the youngest organ donor in the nation.

P G Pratheesh, 48, a coffee shop owner in Thrissur, experienced leg swelling all the time. He had liver cancer, a diagnosis made after a medical examination. The only option was a liver transplant. Upon learning about the sickness, his wife Dhanya and children Devananda and Adinath were heartbroken. The family searched for a suitable donor, but they were unsuccessful.

In Indian legislation, organ donation is prohibited for persons under the age of 18. Devananda browsed a lot of websites. She also discovered that the court had approved an organ donation by a minor in a case that was comparable to hers. But, the organ donation never took place.

She went to the court and made this argument.

The High Court of Kerala authorised organ donation. On February 9, Dr. Ramachandra Narayana Menon’s team at the Rajagiri Hospital successfully completed the procedure. According to executive director Dr. Johnson Vazhappilly, the hospital was responsible for paying the medical bills.

The Plus-Two student of the Sacred Heart Convent School in Thrissur is named Devananda.