Confession Day 2023: Know the history and importance

Mumbai: February 19 is celebrated as Confession Day all over the globe. Lover across the globe celebrate Valentine’s Week from February 7 to 14. But there is also Anti-valentine’s week in February. This week is for singles. This week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.

The fifth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is called Confession Day. Several people will have crush. But, most of them were not able to express their feelings. Confession Day is dedicated to these people and urges them to confess their emotions to their crush. It is also a day to open up about your mistakes in past and promise your partner to not repeat them in future.

A person can confess their guilt, mistakes, or other hidden things with their partners. It is an ideal time to open up to someone. World Confession Day is another name for this day.