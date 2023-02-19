Date of Char Dham Yatra announced: Know the online registration date and other details

Dehradun: The date of Char Dham Yatra was announced. This year’s pilgrimage to the sacred temples in Himalaya will start from 22 April. Online registration for this yatra will start from February 21.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the government will hold a meeting soon.

Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham. They are commonly known as India’s Chota Char Dham. Thousands of pilgrims visit the locations.

Meanwhile, Shri Badrinath Dham will reopen for pilgrims from April 27. The Gadu Ghada Tel Kalash Yatra will be taken up on April 12. The portals of the Badrinath Temple were closed during the winter. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Kedarnath temple will reopen for pilgrims from April 25, 2023. The doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will open on Akshaya Tritiya. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on 22 April.