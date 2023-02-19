Eknath Shinde’s most recent action following a major victory against team Thackeray

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has warned the Supreme Court in a caveat that Uddhav Thackeray may appeal the Election Commission’s decision over the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Before making a decision, Mr. Shinde wanted the court to hear from the Maharashtra government as well.

It was a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray formed the organisation in 1966, when the election board on Friday assigned the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

The decision was a major setback for Mr. Thackeray because his father had started the party in 1966. The former chief minister has stated that he will appeal the EC order, which he has called a ‘murder of democracy’ and a ‘steal,’ to the highest court.

Yesterday, a sizable group of Mr. Thackeray’s supporters gathered in front of his official residence as a show of force and chanted anti-Eknath Shinde chants.

Mr. Thackeray tasked his party officials with organising the cadre while touring the state.