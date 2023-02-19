EU nations ready to push for phase-out of fossil fuels

As they get ready for this year’s U.N. climate change talks, countries in the European Union are getting ready to support a diplomatic position calling for a global phase-out of fossil fuels on Monday, a draught document revealed.

Before COP28, the U.N. climate summit that starts on November 30 in Dubai, the EU conclusions on climate diplomacy seek to establish the bloc’s priorities. Foreign ministers from member nations are expected to approve them at a meeting on Monday.

A draught of the conclusions, seen by Reuters on Friday, acknowledged a commitment made by nearly 200 nations at previous U.N. climate talks to phase out coal-fueled energy, but said this commitment must go further and include all CO2-emitting fossil fuels, such as oil and gas.

According to the draught, ‘the transition to a climate neutral economy will require the global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels, as defined by the IPCC.’