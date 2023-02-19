Israeli missile strikes a building in Syria’s capital Damascus, killing at least 15 people

At least 15 people were killed on Sunday when an Israeli missile ploughed into a building holding senior security officers in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

The heavily populated Kafr Sousa, which houses senior officials, security organisations, and intelligence headquarters, was the focus of the targeted attack.

Syria’s defence ministry released a statement saying that at 00:22 am (2222 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an aircraft attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights that targeted multiple locations in Damascus and its environs, including civilian neighbourhoods.

The Syrian government first reported five fatalities and 15 injuries, 15 of whom were civilians. Later, according to the AFP news agency, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimated there had been 15 fatalities.

It wasn’t immediately obvious if the attack was directed at a specific person.

A video shared by state media purportedly showed that a 10-storey building was badly damaged in the attack, crushing the structure of its lower floors.